Illegal Fees?

In a November 2021 court filing, Erika’s lawyer asserted that his client “never had and does not have any of the fee agreements between [the Girardi Keese firm] and the Lion Air clients.” He went on to claim that Edelson’s case “is based on an unethical, unenforceable and illegal fee sharing agreement between Edelson and Girardi Keese, which will require that the Illinois litigation be dismissed” if copies of the documents can’t be provided to the court.