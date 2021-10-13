Payback

In September 2021, investigator Richards told Us that if Erika “voluntarily” paid back the $25 million within 10 days, the lawsuit would not proceed. “If she was interested in helping the victims, she would simply pay back some of the expenses that were improperly advanced by the law firm and improperly deducted by Erika on her LLC and personal returns,” Richards said in a statement. “This would add 10 percent to her voluntarily compliance payment. It is not about the fees, it is about the victims.”

The following month, Erika’s lawyer denied Richards’ claims that his client is “liable” for the $25 million. “I can’t say enough that based on the evidence and law, Erika does not have liability for any of the claims against her,” he said in a statement. “All the claims against Erika amount to efforts to blame her for the actions of others, including Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi.”