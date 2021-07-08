The Collections Lawsuit
According to court documents obtained by Us, Erika may have to repay settlement funds intended for Tom’s former clients. A judge ruled on July 6, 2021, that Joe Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathy Ruigomez can move forward with a collections lawsuit against Erika to obtain the $11 million they are owed from Tom.
"The Ruigomez Family, the Girardi Trustee and the GK Trustee shall cooperate with each other with their collection efforts against Erika," the paperwork read.