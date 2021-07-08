Splits

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far

By and
Erika Jayne Breaks Silence on Accusations Divorce From Tom Girardi Is a Sham: ‘I Could Have Never Predicted This’
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
28
28 / 28
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

The Collections Lawsuit

According to court documents obtained by Us, Erika may have to repay settlement funds intended for Tom’s former clients. A judge ruled on July 6, 2021, that Joe Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathy Ruigomez can move forward with a collections lawsuit against Erika to obtain the $11 million they are owed from Tom.

“The Ruigomez Family, the Girardi Trustee and the GK Trustee shall cooperate with each other with their collection efforts against Erika,” the paperwork read.

Back to top