Where They Stand

During an episode of RHOBH in July 2022, Erika noted that she wasn’t looking to get her divorce finalized. “It’s ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony,” she claimed at the time. “I’ll stay married, thanks.”

According to the Bravo star, the estranged couple’s legal and financial woes are keeping things at a standstill as well. “I can’t get a divorce right now. Like, I’m legally separated, so my life has moved on and everything is separate. But I can’t get a divorce right now,” she told Lisa Rinna. “There’s so much legal s–t going on. It’s a weird time and I’m really ready for it to be over.”