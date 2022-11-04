Cancel OK
RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far

Erika Jayne Says She Prefers to Stay Married to Tom Girardi to Skip Alimony Payments
Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Shutterstock (3)
During an episode of RHOBH in July 2022, Erika noted that she wasn’t looking to get her divorce finalized. “It’s ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony,” she claimed at the time. “I’ll stay married, thanks.”

According to the Bravo star, the estranged couple’s legal and financial woes are keeping things at a standstill as well. “I can’t get a divorce right now. Like, I’m legally separated, so my life has moved on and everything is separate. But I can’t get a divorce right now,” she told Lisa Rinna. “There’s so much legal s–t going on. It’s a weird time and I’m really ready for it to be over.”

