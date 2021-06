Why She Left

She went even more into detail about the separation during the June 23 episode, telling the cast, “I let go of my Lamborghini. I let go of my 16,000 square foot home. I let go of my marriage. I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to.”

She also told the cameras that she “left because he pushed me further and further out” and she knew the “marriage was headed down a really sh–ty path.”