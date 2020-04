Age Is Just a Number

Erika got emotional about her love for Tom during a April 2020 episode of the reality show when she landed her part in Chicago on Broadway.

“I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f—king talk to me,” she told the cameras. “It’s great to have financial support. But having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up.”