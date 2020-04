The Age Difference

“Tom is 33 years older than me. It was always a bigger deal to everyone else than it was to either of us. All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion—none of that comes into play,” she wrote in Pretty Mess. “I have a thirst for knowledge and Tom has a wealth of it. He is a great mentor, a great teacher and somebody I really admire … That kind of stuff is a powerful aphrodisiac.”