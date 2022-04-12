Garcelle Beauvais Book Biggest RHOBH Revelations Divorce Details More

How She Feels About Divorcing Michael Nilon

Beauvais filed for divorce from Nilon, with whom she shares twins Jaid and Jax, in May 2010 after nearly 10 years together. The split hit the actress “harder” than her first divorce because of how public it was. “I poured everything into that relationship to make it work,” she wrote.

Looking back, the Wild, Wild West star said she “liked the idea” of her and Nilon “on paper,” especially after he “embraced” her son Oliver. The marriage began to splinter after she “became too lenient permissive and selectively blind” when it came to parenting Oliver. Beauvais, ultimately realized that she would “defer” to Nilon about what he “thought was best” for her son, instead of asking herself the same question.