How She Really Felt After Her First Season

The reality star confessed that she “felt attacked” during the season 10 reunion special, which she called “torturous” compared to a “difficult” season of filming. “I was caught off guard by how venomous these ladies, especially in this setting, could be,” she wrote.

Beauvais recalled seeing her costars “claw and scratch” at pal Denise Richards all season, but still wasn’t prepared to become a “target” of their remarks during the reunion taping. After watching how Richards was treated and how her own sense of honesty and trust in the Bold and the Beautiful alum came back to bite her, Beauvais explained she learned something new about her friends.

“I discovered that some of these women used the concept of ‘honesty’ as a weapon. They hide behind the word and pretend to seek it to create drama,” she claimed in her memoir, insisting she was not “bashing” her costars. “I won’t sugarcoat what is painfully obvious to the viewing audience either. There’s that damn honesty again!”