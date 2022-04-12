‘RHOBH’ Was a ‘Calculated Risk’

Beauvais joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019, becoming the first Black woman on the series. She explained being a Housewife was “just another box to check” on her career to-do list.

“It was a calculated risk for me,” the Real cohost wrote. “I was confident that I would be able to have a little more control over my narrative. I couldn’t imagine that the franchise would take the risk of trying to play out the mythical stereotype of the angry Black woman. If they wanted that, they wouldn’t have come looking for me.”