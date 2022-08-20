2019
“Lisa and I are of the same mind. When you get married, you get married,” the Golden Globe nominee exclusively told Us Weekly. “So we have a very functional relationship, and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other and we let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife.”
Hamlin noted that their marriage worked because of how “completely and utterly” opposite they are in their lives. “But I love to cook and she doesn’t, so we all get fed as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her,” he added. “As far as the science stuff goes, she’s marginally into that but she’s very busy with all the things that she’s doing.”
Back to top