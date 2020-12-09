Everything RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has Said About Her Sobriety

Firing Back

Windham-Burke responded to a fan who asked how she felt about Dodd claiming that she was faking her struggles with alcoholism. “I’ve learned through others that when people have a hard time with me being sober it’s more about their own issue. Were people in my life telling me to ‘clean up my act,’” she wrote via Instagram on December 6. “Hell ya, I was black out drinking most days….did I get sober for the show? Maybe, I knew we were filming soon and I was scared to have what happened the year before (I don’t remember some scenes.) Is there a doubt in anyone’s mind who knows me I’m an alcoholic? No. It’s low, but she’s pretty vile and cruel so it’s not unexpected.”