How She Got Sober

The show ultimately helped her to get sober. Five days before season 15 began filming, she told a producer, ‘I need to get sober.’ So, when she wanted to drink, she didn’t. “I was planning on going out and drinking, but I realized that if I did, then I was going to have to do it in front of all these people I care about,” she shared. “Instead, I went to what ended up being my first AA meeting.”