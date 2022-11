Stumbles Along the Way

During a January 2020 episode of Access Hollywood‘s “Housewives Nightcap” show, Burke admitted that she “almost drank” before the Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 reunion.

“I almost drank because I thought if I drink, I can go to rehab and won’t have to go to the reunion,” she revealed, adding that it “seemed like a perfectly logical explanation” to her at the time.