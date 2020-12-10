Finding Herself

The Bravo personality announced that she is a lesbian in a December 2020 interview with GLAAD. “I’m still getting used to it … I knew I was attracted to women. I got married very young and I never thought about it. So, to be 42 … I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be,” she said. “So, for me to be living completely authentically and say, ‘I’m a lesbian. That was who I have always been.’ This isn’t something that is new ‘cause that I think is what a lot of people will think. ‘Oh, suddenly you’re one.’ No, I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that.” Braunwyn also noted that her husband has met her girlfriend, Kris, and that she “came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us.” Sean showed his support for his wife on Instagram after her declaration, writing, “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always.”