Living Apart

The Bravo star confirmed in October 2020 that the twosome are no longer living together. “He’s not living here right now,” she told ET. “Love him dearly, we haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

While Braunwyn went on to confirm that there are no “other men” in her life, she played coy when asked whether there was “another woman” in her life.