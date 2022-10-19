No Divorce Papers In Sight

In September 2021, Windham-Burke exclusively told Us that she doesn’t see their marriage ending in the midst of her breakup with Fernanda Rocha.

“I don’t think we’re going to get divorced, honestly,” the Bravolebrity said at New York Fashion Week. “I truly don’t think we’re going to. We get along great, we have an open marriage — it’s working for us. We’re happy.”

She added that they are better than ever even as Windham-Burke plans a move to New York City. “We really are nailing the coparenting thing. We are best friends,” she emphasized. “We’ve been together for 26 years. He understands that like this has been a dream of mine forever, so he’s supportive!”