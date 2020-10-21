Reality TV

RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Husband Sean Burke’s Marriage Ups and Downs

By
Real Housewives Of Orange County Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals There Is Someone New and Special in Her Life As She Takes Space From Husband Sean Burke
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke Courtesy Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram (2)
Seeing Someone New

Braunwyn revealed to Us in October 2020 that there’s someone “special” in her life — who isn’t Sean. “There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” she gushed. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening.”

 

She added at the time, however, that they have no plans to go their separate ways.

 

“We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive,” she told Us. “He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. … I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically.”

 

