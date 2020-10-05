Split Speculation

A since-deleted Instagram post shared by Braunwyn in September 2020 raised a red flag for fans. “New to the coparenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t feel like this forever,” the post read. “You just need some perspective … Knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

That same month, their second oldest daughter, Rowan, shared an Instagram pic with the caption, “F—k. You. Mom.”

Braunwyn subsequently asked her followers for privacy.

“Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances,” she wrote via Instagram Stories. “45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”