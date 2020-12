Sticking It Out

After coming out as a lesbian, Windham-Burke responded to a fan’s question via Instagram about whether the pair were “staying married” or if she was planning on “moving forward” in her life. “We are trying to do both,” she replied, according to the Real Housewives Franchise fan account. “He’s my best friend and family. We know it might be impossible, but we’re going to try and make this ‘open’ marriage work.”