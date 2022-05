September 2021

In her May 2022 docs, Armstrong listed their date of separation as September 8, 2021. She had previously confirmed that the twosome briefly split after she wrapped season 16.

“We separated for a while and lived life without each other,” Armstrong told Us in February 2022. “And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together.”