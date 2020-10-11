Just Married! RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony By Dory Jackson October 11, 2020 Jeremy Fraser/LA Exposures 6 5 / 6 Head Over Heels The couple looked blissful after exchanging vows. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News