Just Married!

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony 

By
RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony
 Jeremy Fraser/LA Exposures
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Lady in Black

The Bravo star opted for a black wedding dress.

Back to top