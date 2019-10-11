Exclusive ‘RHOC’ Alum Lauri Peterson Is ‘Horrified’ After Visiting Son Josh Waring in Jail, Shares Photos of Injuries By Sarah Hearon October 11, 2019 Courtesy of Lauri Peterson/Instagram 10 11 / 10 Dead End A judge denied Waring’s motion to dismiss his case in March. Back to top More News Nearly 80% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Wellness Program This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL These Super Cute, Consciously-Made Sneakers Come in So Many Colors More News