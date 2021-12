Did James Cut Noella Off Financially?

Noella claimed via Instagram in December 2021 that her “cards are still shut off, [James] hasn’t paid a dime in support [and] he stopped paying for our home.” James’ attorney told Us in a December 2021 statement that he “has paid substantial sums in childcare, housing, therapy, health insurance, food, other expenses for his son and amounts that supplement Noella’s lifestyle.”