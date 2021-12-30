How Does James Feel About ‘RHOC’?

James informed Noella in July 2021 that he did not want their son to be on the Bravo show, his lawyer claimed to Us in December 2021. “James does not want their son exploited for fame and ratings,” the statement said.

Earlier that month, the TV personality told her Instagram followers that she chose to stay on RHOC amid her marital woes because “it was the only thing getting me out of bed” and she hoped that “others going through something similar” could relate.