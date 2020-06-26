March 2020

Shannon shared a sweet note Janssen left for her on her 56th birthday in March 2020.

“9 months ago our journey began. The timing was bad and made no sense to either of us or to any of our friends and family,” he penned. “I was not in the right frame of mind to meet anyone and was just trying to get my balance. You were not looking for a relationship, but rather were just spending time and having fun with friends after an emotional two years of ending your marriage. But once we were introduced something inside me knew that I had to talk to you.”

He went on to gush about their “chemistry and connection.”

Janssen concluded: “You are my person; the one I was meant to be with, the one that makes me feel whole. I started falling in love with you almost immediately and my love has grown ever stronger as our time together has flown by. I find myself thinking and wondering at times if this is real, how did I get so blessed? Then I look into your beautiful eyes and know it IS real and it is how our world should be. You are such an amazing woman and you surprise me every day. I have never believed that a woman could be so loving, generous, intelligent, creative, determined, funny, fun loving, hardworking, successful, down to earth, nurturing, protective, loyal, encouraging and have my back no matter what. Then I met you; you are all of that and more. You are my best friend and the woman I can not live without.”