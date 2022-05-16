2013

Sometime after season 3 of RHOM wrapped, Lenny and Lisa briefly separated – and he had an “emotional affair.”

“We were already separated. We were going through a difficult time trying to have children. It wasn’t happening,” she recalled on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2022. “So we were separating just because we were having a really hard time, you know, conceiving a child. So then he strayed. And I found out because I was very crafty, and I have all of his passwords, you know? And so, I saw some things. But we were separated, so yeah, that’s how I found out.”