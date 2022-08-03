August 2022

The Austria native doubled down on her accusations against Lisa after the Peacock star denied the initial claims against her. “Lisa Hochstein is a bully and has acted horrifically towards me since my relationship with Lenny started,” Mazepa claimed to Us. “For example, she said to me, ‘Don’t you know who I am?! I have a TV show and I will destroy you.'” Mazepa also accused Lisa of “making false claims” about her immigration status in an attempt to “bully” her out of the United States.

Lisa denied Mazepa’s allegations in a statement to Us, saying: “She didn’t have any respect for my life, my children, or my family … why should I have any respect for her attempt at a sob story? I’m not going to waste my time and energy responding to a woman who is a self-proclaimed home-wrecker who does nothing but lie. She’s writing her own version of reality, and I can’t wait for my day in court to showcase the truth.”