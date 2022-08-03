July 2022

Mazepa filed a restraining order against Lisa, alleging that the reality star has been harassing her since she and Lenny went public with their romance. In court documents, the model alleged that Lisa created several “finsta” Instagram accounts to post false rumors that Mazepa and Lenny started their affair before he separated from his wife. “The truth is I am not a home-wrecker, I am not someone destroying a family, and I am not someone acting in an inappropriate manner as is being stated publicly by Lisa,” Mazepa told Us at the time. “This filing will prove that and the injunctive relief for her that has already been granted by a judge will hopefully stop the online bullying, stalking, harassing and threatening behavior from Lisa.”

Lisa, for her part, denied Mazepa’s claims in a statement to Page Six, saying: “Regarding his girlfriend, I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her ridiculous allegations which everyone knows are untrue. What a waste of their time and money.”