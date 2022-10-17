Dolores Catania

According to Dolores, Melissa and Joe made a good choice for themselves considering the situation. “If that’s how they felt and the way things were heated between them, it probably was best,” the philanthropist exclusively told Us at the MTV VMAs in August 2022. “I would have loved to have seen them of course, but I think it was mutual.”

At the time, Dolores discussed how there’s “always hope” for a reconciliation. “I knew them when they were little and I know the love that they have,” she added. “I lived it with them. They were my friends. We were all friends from the same neighborhood, and I know how much she loved him and I know how much he loved her. So, I always go back to that.”