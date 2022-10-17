Jennifer Aydin

During an interview at BravoCon, Jennifer noted that Melissa and Joe will “regret” not supporting Teresa.

“Just because you don’t regret something now doesn’t mean that one day you won’t regret it. So things may be still hot for him, and it is still very raw,” she explained to Us in October 2022. “I understand that the reasoning they didn’t wanna go to the wedding was very superficial and not matter of fact at all.”

The Ultimate Beauty Pillow creator added: “Plus, the season hasn’t even aired yet, so we are going to relive all these moments over again. In addition to that, [we’ll] see what people said about us in confessionals — which could always be very hurtful. So [it] kind of like builds up the feelings all over again.”