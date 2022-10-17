Melissa Gorga

For Melissa, the issues between her and Teresa were building up for months.

“From day one with all the wedding drama, I was told on national TV I wasn’t gonna be a part of it,” she recalled during an interview with Us at BravoCon 2022, referring to not being asked to be a bridesmaid. “I was told we are not close. I was told all of these things. So when you draw the line in the sand, well then, I have to stand behind the line. And then don’t be upset when we’re behind the line because you drew it.”

The “On Display” singer made it clear it wasn’t “just one event” that reflected their divide, adding, “I feel like everybody wants to think there was, like, one big thing that happened that caused us to say we’re not going to this wedding.”