Teresa Giudice

The cookbook author said it was “devastating” not to have Melissa and Joe at her wedding amid their drama.

“That’s my only family. So, what do you think? I mean, the day before [our wedding], I was in tears ‘cause I just found out,” she revealed to Us at BravoCon in October 2022. “It was heartbreaking [because] it’s my only family, and Luis was hurting for me. My children were hurting. But then [on] that day, that day was our day.”