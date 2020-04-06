RHONJ

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Sweetest Moments With Her Dad, Giacinto Gorga: Photos

By
Teresa Giudice Giacinto sweetest moments
 Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram
14
9 / 14

Papa Helps Send Girls to College

In August 2019, Teresa took her dad with her to help her move her daughter Gia into college.

Back to top