February 2022

The season 12 premiere of RHONJ exposed Bill’s affair with another woman 11 years earlier. Jennifer told Us in February 2022 that she learned about her husband’s infidelity 10 days before she delivered Christian. Therefore, she decided to “put on a brave face,” never telling anyone about the cheating or discussing it with Bill.

“Sometimes in life, it’s weird when you pretend things are a certain way,” Jennifer explained. “There’s an interesting thing where it manifests into being that [way]. So, because I wasn’t nasty toward him and we were playing the role of this happy family life — and of course, he was so remorseful and, you know, always petting me, trying to kiss [and] care [for] me. After a while I was just like, ‘You know what? Let’s just pretend this never happened.’ And that’s what I did.”