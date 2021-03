February 2021

Melissa revealed to Us that the twosome were working on the problems in their marriage. “Whoever said marriage is easy is a liar,” she explained. “Joe and I have a beautiful thing because we both always wanted the same things in life: a successful, healthy family and [we make] sure everyone around us is happy. Our kids are our life and they are the reason we work so hard, try so hard and fight so hard for our marriage.”