July 2021

Melissa told Us that her work life made things “strenuous” between her and Joe. “I know we’ve been married for 16 years, but we are still learning [about] each other. There’s different turning points, I would say, in marriages,” she said. “Joe is not big on change and he likes things to stay the same. He likes to know that everything’s going to be intact and probably that’s what makes him a great husband. But for me, I’m all about change right now.”