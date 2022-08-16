Bridesmaid-Gate

In March 2022, Teresa stated during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she would not be asking her sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid at her wedding to Ruelas — which the aspiring singer confirmed later revealed was how she learned about the situation to begin with. “I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with. I’m fine with [it],” Melissa told Cohen during her own appearance on WWHL later that month. “I understand. To each their own.”