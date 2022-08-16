Joe and Melissa Skip Teresa’s Wedding

Days after the wedding, a source told Us that the Gorgas decided to skip the event after Teresa allegedly encouraged newcomer Danielle Cabral to confront Melissa over rumors that she had been unfaithful to Joe. “One of the secrets [that was shared on season 13] was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” the insider said. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing. … Teresa usually uses someone to bring up drama, so she played a part in [Danielle’s comment].”

During an episode of her podcast, “On Display,” Melissa stated that while she was “not able to talk about” the reason she and her husband skipped the wedding, it involved some “crazy” family drama. “We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she said at the time.