Joe Says Teresa Won’t Stop ‘Putting Me Down’

Joe stormed off the set of the season 12 reunion, which aired in May 2022, after Teresa declined to defend him against Jennifer Aydin‘s rude comments. “You gotta stop putting me down,” he fired back, calling her a “moron” and claiming that she didn’t act like “a sister.”

Teresa later apologized for the situation, writing in the comments of an Instagram post, “I am so sorry did not mean that at all there was so much going on during the taping that I lost myself. Love you tons ❤️ XOXO.”