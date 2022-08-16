The Giudices Call Melissa A Gold-Digger

The following season, Teresa and Melissa butted heads once more, when the cookbook author defended her then-husband after he called Melissa a gold-digger. “This was a conversation between my [family] and I, this was not a conversation between me and all of my America,” Teresa said during the season 4 reunion. “[Melissa] dated my brother’s best friend. She didn’t want anything to do with him [initially].” While Teresa did acknowledge that she no longer believed that Melissa married her brother “for money,” the two women were still at odds with one another.