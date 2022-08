The Infamous Therapy Brawl

In season 5, the Guidices and the Gorgas went on a therapy trip to attempt to work out their differences. Unfortunately, things took a turn when — in the midst of a verbal argument — Joe called his sister “scum.” In response, Joe Giudice stormed back inside the room, and the two men began fighting one another while Melissa pled for Teresa to “help your brother” before they were physically separated.