2017

In between filming seasons 2 and 3, Ashley moved into an apartment in Arlington, Virginia. As they worked through their issues — and ran Oz — she held out hope that they would reunite.

“He’s my person,” Ashley told People in July 2017. “We’re taking the time to evaluate exactly what we expect from our relationship and if both of us can give each other what we need. We still really care about each other, so the foundation is there. It’s just a matter of repairing some of the faults in the foundation.”

They reunited by the end of the year.