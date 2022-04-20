2019

During the season 4 reunion of RHOP, Michael denied the cameraman’s allegations of sexual misconduct again. Robyn Dixon subsequently claimed during the September 2019 special that she’d heard Michael had “grabbed a couple of our producer’s butts as well” during season 1. Michael denied the allegations.

Karen Huger’s husband, Ray Huger, then alleged that he witnessed Michael “grab” Andy Cohen’s “butt at the reunion” the year prior, but the pair were “kidding around.” Michael called that comment an “unfounded accusation,” while the host said that he didn’t “remember” Michael grabbing him. Cohen added: “I’m sure I was fine with it. The show went well, I love you guys.”