2020

It was revealed on season 5 of RHOP that Michael and Ashley had a prenup that “expired after five years of marriage.” She explained her desire to look into a postnuptial agreement during a September 2020 episode.

“Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets,” she said in a confessional. “And now, I think it would be good for us to have a postnuptial agreement because a postnup would outline things that I would be guaranteed to get — no arguing, no disputing — and essentially would speed up the process in the event of a divorce.”