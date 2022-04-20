2020

After footage of Michael with another woman surfaced in May 2019 and Candiace Dillard alleged during a September 2020 episode that Michael was spotted at a strip club, Ashley explained details of their nontraditional marriage.

“Strangely, Michael venturing out the way he did has allowed me to finally be expressive about how we have done this together, and it’s a big relief,” she said on the RHOP aftershow in November 2020. “I’ve made jokes and I’ve referenced it in the past to the women. Either they didn’t take me seriously, or they were just like, ‘Ah, that Ashley!’ But now that this has happened with Michael, they want more details.”