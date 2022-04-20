2022

Ashley confirmed their split in April 2022 after an insider told Us Weekly that she “was going around saying that her marriage is ending, and she’s about to be on the dating market” at costar Karen’s RHOP: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion premiere party.

“We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together,” she said in a statement. “We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”