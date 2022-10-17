October 2022

“I haven’t had any coochie cravings for Michael lately. It’s been a really long time,” Ashley exclusively told Us during BravoCon. “It’s been almost a year since we’ve been together romantically. So I think that it’s getting outta my system.” The reality star also revealed that she thinks her estranged spouse is “dating someone” following their split. “It helps a lot for me to get over him knowing that he’s getting under somebody else.” She confessed it’s “not easy” seeing Michael move on, but she is trying to just focus on their kids at the month.