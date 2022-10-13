October 2022

An insider told Us that the duo were having difficulty coparenting ahead of the RHOP season 7 premiere. “Coparenting has been a disaster, quite frankly,” the source explained. “Michael was really strict initially about the kids filming and being on camera. He didn’t want them [to be] part of season 7.”

The insider added that Ashley is “actively dating” again after her split from Michael. “She’s putting herself out there and is eager to meet someone who she can see a future with,” the source told Us, adding that the reality star is looking for “someone age-appropriate” rather than someone “twice her age.”