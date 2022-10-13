Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Splits

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce

By
RHOP's Ashley Is Struggling to Coparent With Ex Michael: 'It's a Disaster'
Ashley and Michael Darby. Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Ashley Darby/Instagram
14
14 / 14
podcast

October 2022

An insider told Us that the duo were having difficulty coparenting ahead of the RHOP season 7 premiere. “Coparenting has been a disaster, quite frankly,” the source explained. “Michael was really strict initially about the kids filming and being on camera. He didn’t want them [to be] part of season 7.”

The insider added that Ashley is “actively dating” again after her split from Michael. “She’s putting herself out there and is eager to meet someone who she can see a future with,” the source told Us, adding that the reality star is looking for “someone age-appropriate” rather than someone “twice her age.”

See Full Gallery